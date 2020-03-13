Global  

Italian shoppers queue up six foot away from each other during country's coronavirus lockdown

Italian shoppers queue up six foot away from each other during country's coronavirus lockdown

Italian shoppers queue up six foot away from each other during country's coronavirus lockdown

Italian shoppers queue up standing six foot away from each other during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Italian shoppers queue up six foot away from each other during country's coronavirus lockdown

Italian shoppers queue up standing six foot away from each other during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The footage, filmed on March 13, shows numerous shoppers queuing up in Florence all standing within a safe distance from each other.

Italy has over 15,000 cases with just over 1,000 deaths.




