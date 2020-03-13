Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cheshire > Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more royal engagements being cancelled in the coming weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chinesepop

Laremie Tan BBC News - Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden https://t.co/8MSljZDvsc 34 minutes ago

HRHCrownPrince

Antwanuth 🇬🇧💙👑🙌🏿🤷🏿‍♂️🤦🏾😭👀♓️ RT @RoyalReporter: The Queen is rescheduling trips to Cheshire and Camden after taking advice from her doctors and the Government amid coro… 2 hours ago

John_R_Amelia

John R. Amelia Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden https://t.co/kHsnpQBAdZ https://t.co/FdXREb2wEY 4 hours ago

AdamMcquade

adam mcquade Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden The queen is over 90. I think we should quarantine her i… https://t.co/DaVzonzJec 6 hours ago

Real_Dr_Roy

DrRoy Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden - BBC News https://t.co/80YdXQnxdX 6 hours ago

Fenderhoody

Fender Hoody Corona, no thanks, prefer a #carlsberg #probably BBC News - Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Ca… https://t.co/WVpnlJxTpA 7 hours ago

RadioWimborne

Radio Wimborne Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden https://t.co/h7dWPEjq2C 7 hours ago

DirtyDozenR1

Dirty Dozen BBC News - Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden https://t.co/4saW5stoA6 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.