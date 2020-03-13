Global  

NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

The pause comes one day after the NBA suspended its own season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the NHL said it made the move after consulting with medical experts.

