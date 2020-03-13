Global  

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected.

Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters.

This move is to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United States.

The declaration of a national emergency is a rarely used presidential power.

It would allow the FEMA to assist and coordinate the nation’s response to the crisis.

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

