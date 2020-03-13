Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

Just days after the explosive “Bachelor” finale where Peter Weber reunited with runner-up Madison Prewett after ending his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, Weber reveals he and Prewett have decided to go their separate ways.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor's Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split, Two Days After Live Finale

Peter Weber has announced that he and Madison Prewett are officially no longer together as a couple,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbizIndependentFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comExtra


Madison Prewett's Sister Calls Her a "Great Role Model" After Bachelor Breakup With Peter Weber

Madison Prewett's sister is standing by her side. After the 23-year-old Bachelor contestant announced...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SFCaptVenusVega

Space Force Capt. Venus Vega⬅️ RT @etnow: BREAKING: #TheBachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have split, just two days after his dramatic season finale. https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

kabarkoff

Kendra Barkoff Lamy Peter and Madi are dunzo. Raise your hand if you saw this coming 🙋🏻‍♀️ Cc: @karentravers @jenniferagerson… https://t.co/P1ehT6iv4g 1 hour ago

_peytpeyt_

peyt RT @laurenzima: #TheBachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewitt have announced they’ve split https://t.co/TfgeA28NOL 3 hours ago

Comm332CSUF

Channel 332 | SoCal Student Connection Hannah Ann said that watching this season of, "The Bachelor" gave her the closure she needed, after her emotional b… https://t.co/JBEbVGxKeT 5 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Kelley Flanagan reveals whether she’d go on #BachelorInParadise after becoming a fan fave on #TheBachelor… https://t.co/yspR5CisW6 5 hours ago

irongvail

SALOMÈ RT @PSYCHICTWINS: 'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Broke Up, 2 days after finale. Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/VUf5V31Jk3 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber [Video]Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber

The same day as Madison Prewett and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber announced their — likely Barb-approved — split, . the former contestant was spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez. Talk about a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have already gone their "separate ways."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.