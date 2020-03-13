Donald Trump Declares National
Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially
declared a national emergency in the
United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move is being done to allow for his administration
to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.
Donald Trump,
via ‘NBC News’ Trump said that his emergency declaration will
“open up access” to up to $50 billion in federal aid.
Donald Trump,
via 'Newsweek' He also ordered every state to set
up emergency operation centers in
the hopes of helping stem the virus.
The coronavirus has affected
nearly every aspect of public life.
Many workplaces have transitioned to remote
work, large gatherings are being canceled and schools
are choosing to move to online classes.
The U.S. currently has at least 1,872 positive cases
of COVID-19, with at least 41 confirmed deaths.