Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

Donald Trump, via ‘NBC News’ Trump said that his emergency declaration will “open up access” to up to $50 billion in federal aid.

Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek' He also ordered every state to set up emergency operation centers in the hopes of helping stem the virus.

The coronavirus has affected nearly every aspect of public life.

Many workplaces have transitioned to remote work, large gatherings are being canceled and schools are choosing to move to online classes.

The U.S. currently has at least 1,872 positive cases of COVID-19, with at least 41 confirmed deaths.

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency as worldwide virus deaths pass 5000

US President Donald Trump is preparing to declare a national emergency to fight the coronavirus...
BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Set to Declare National Emergency

President Donald Trump is set to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, according to a...
Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the..

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

