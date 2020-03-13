Global  

New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Legal woes just increased for R.

Kelly, according to reports at Newser.

The defamed artist has a slew of new federal charges lobbed against him in New York.

Legal documents show the 53-year-old was slammed with a new indictment recently.

Two new alleged victims are bringing charges... Coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor, and transport of a minor across state lines.

Kelly is currently in jail in Illinois awaiting his sex abuse trial there.

R. Kelly Hit with New Federal Charges, Coercion and Transport of Minor

R. Kelly's pile of legal issues just got bigger ... he's been hit with several new charges by federal...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDaily Caller


New York Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against R. Kelly

In a superseding indictment filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn levied nine charges against...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



