Spring Break For Fort Worth ISD Will Last Another 2 Weeks

Spring Break For Fort Worth ISD Will Last Another 2 Weeks

Spring Break For Fort Worth ISD Will Last Another 2 Weeks

Fort Worth ISD has joined the growing list of North Texas school districts to extend Spring Break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

