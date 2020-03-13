Coronavirus and the homeless population

Top officials from the president to the governor - discouraging public gatherings.

But what about the homeless?

You can see groups of them all over.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live at the jesus center with what they're doing to keep the coronavirus from sweeping through the homeless and into the general population.

The jesus center tells me they have a cleaning protocol in place.

Jesus center executive director laura cootsona says they are giving out hand sanitizer to anyone who needs it.

They are also making sure the homeless have have table tents to protect themselves from the virus.

The jesus center also reached out to catalist and tourist shelters to share ideas and best practices.

"our typical protocol now at the jesus center if someone has a fever or typical flu symptoms we isolate so we do have a room in our shelter so we can used for isolation and then given the virus at this point we would suggest if someone is really sick to reach out to a health care provider," "be going to the shelter or finding out who that person was in contact with just like any other person in the county who might come up with that disease to make sure that those people that they came in contact with was isolated and treated," cootsona says they have reached out to public health to see if they can get some hand washing stations.

For now, the jesus center is still running as normal.

A lot of questions we've been getting are if butte county is prepared in case the coronavirus blows up here.

I went to get answers and will have that at 6.

Live at the jesus center, mackenzie drigo, action news now coverage you can count on.

There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in butte county..

Butte county health'c communications manager lisa almager the county does not have any test kits available... the labs don't have the equipment and ability to run them.

The closest testing site is in shasta county -- but almaguer says if you go to your doctor -- you will get tested if there's a chance you may have the virus.

