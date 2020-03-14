Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt in Kansas City, from hospitals to restaurants and stores.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

WILL BE CLOSED.NEARLY ANYONE YOUMEET IS LIKELY FEELINGTHE IMPACTS OFCORONAVIRUS IN SOMEWAY OR ANOTHER.FOR SOME - THE VIRUS ISAFFECTING THEIR JOBS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGEXPLAINS WHY SOMEBUSINESS OWNERS AREHAVING TO MAKEDIFFICULT CHOICES.ON A TYPICAL FRIDAYAFTERNOON EVERY TABLEHERE AT RAGAZZASWOULD BE FILLED BUTNOW SOME RESTAURANTSLIKE THIS ONE ARESTARTING TO FEEL THEIMPACT OF THECORONAVIRUS AS SOMECUSTOMERS ARENTSHOWING UPLaura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.We just had our first year hereand I'm looking ahead and I'mconcerned.IT'S NOT THE ANNIVERSAYLAURA NORRISEXPECTED--AS CORONAVIRUS SERVESA BLOW TO THISRESTAURANT.Laura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.We're sitting here in a sort ofempty room, so that's a littlebit worrisome for sure.THE VIRUS CANCELLEDTHE BIG 12TOURNAMENT--KEEPINGCUSTOMERS AWAY.We have six hotels withinwalking distance from ourlocation and those peoplearen't there.THE LOSS OFMONEY--FORCINGIMPENDING HARDDECISIONS...We're looking at having sort ofa bare-boned staff if we needto but the problem is with thatis that these people havefamilies to support to youknow I don't want to cut backtheir hours because that hurtsthem.IT'S A TOUGH NEWREALITY--SEVERALBUSINESSES ARE FACEDWITH--AS RESTAURANTS ANDRETAIL ARE EXPECTED TOBE HIT THE HARDEST.Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilPeople's hours are going toget cut.

You got waiters andwaitresses and service peopleand entertainmentestablishments, you gotconventions that providecatering jobs for people andwith all that shutting down,those persons still have toearn a living.CLYDE MCQUEEN IS THEPRESIDENT OF THE FULLEMPLOYMENT COUNCIL--Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilI've been in this field for 40years and this is the first timeI've ever been in this situationlike this.THEY'VE HAD TO CUT JOBFAIRS--AND TRAININGCOURSES --HISCONCERN--IS FINDING AJOB FOR THOSE WHO ARELAID OFF.Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilWe've got to be able to try andhelp them get othertransitional employment helpthem, because a lot of themdon't have sick leave either.IT'S A SITUATION THAT'SCHANGING BY THE HOUR--Laura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.You have to just take a deepbreath and try to not worry toomuch.NICK:FOR OTHER BUSINESSESOWNERS THEY ARE GIVINGTHEIR EMPLOYYES MOREPAID TIME OFF.THEY SAY THERES JUST ALOT OF UKNOWNS THEHARE TRYING TO PREPAREFOR.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.WE TALKED TOOPERATIONBREAKTHROUGH'S C-E-O.SHE SAYS THEY'RESERVING JUST UNDER 700CHILDREN RIGHT NOW, SOTHEY'RE DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN TOSAFELY STAY OPEN.THAT INCLUDES BRINGINGIN CHILDREN'S MERCY TOTEACH PROPER HYGIENE.Mary Esselman, CEO, OperationBreakthrough"Children's Mercy did some greattraining with kids onhandwashingand their parents as well so wecansee those practices in the home.aswell as here."OPERATIONBREAKTHROUGH HASSTOPPED GIVING TOURSAND LETTING IN VISIT



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Auckland city centre businesses, restaurants reeling from unprecedented impact of coronavirus

Coronavirus: Auckland city centre businesses, restaurants reeling from unprecedented impact of coronavirusAuckland central city businesses are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with some...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus Update: Local Businesses Feeling The Impact As New Yorkers Opt To Stay Home Instead Of Going Out

One restaurant owner fears concerns over the coronavirus is why his restaurant is practically empty.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Killa_154

S_C_ RT @ryansongalia: The COVID-19 pandemic is already beginning to impact small businesses in the South Bronx. Local business leaders discuss… 2 hours ago

ryansongalia

Ryan Songalia The COVID-19 pandemic is already beginning to impact small businesses in the South Bronx. Local business leaders di… https://t.co/wqAMQCCt6q 3 hours ago

stephenwags

Stephen Waguespack Local businesses start to feel ripple effects from coronavirus cancellations https://t.co/wpILHBgs2v 1 day ago

brbizreport

Business Report “Until we get through this, this is going to be hard on every aspect of Louisiana and the United States of America." https://t.co/usaewOypVP 1 day ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral Central New York is filled with small businesses, and many are concerned what impacts the coronavirus may have on t… https://t.co/xZH8NeXuEN 1 day ago

WstHighlandWay

West Highland Way 👣 RT @milngavie: @ScotlandsTowns #Milngavie is part of this, working with local businesses, @EDCouncil and others to help keep our town vibr… 3 days ago

milngavie

Milngavie @ScotlandsTowns #Milngavie is part of this, working with local businesses, @EDCouncil and others to help keep our… https://t.co/GRx0oMX3BH 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brancato's donates food from canceled events [Video]Brancato's donates food from canceled events

With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of many gatherings, Brancato's Catering is donating its unused food to charity rather than letting it go to waste.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:16Published

Downtown Mpls. Businesses Feeling COVID-19 Impact [Video]Downtown Mpls. Businesses Feeling COVID-19 Impact

Downtown Minneapolis on a Friday night is usually a hot spot in the city -- but that is not the case on a Friday night in the midst of COVID-19, reports Reg Chapman (2:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 - March..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.