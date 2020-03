Boys basketball teams react to cancellation of WIAA Tournament

GIRLS TEAMS ATLEAST GOT THECHANCE TO QUALIFYFOR STATE... A FEWEVEN PLAYED THEIRSEMIFINALS...BUT BOYS TEAMSWERE NOT ASLUCKY... THEIRTOURNAMENT,CANCELED PRIOR TOTOMORROW'SSECTIONAL FINALROUND...CHANCELLORJOHNSON CAUGHT UPWITH TWO LOCALTEAMS TODAY - TOSEE HOW THEY ANDTHEIR TEAMS AREREACTING TO THESTRANGE SITUATION...AFTER HITTING THISGAME WINNER... THENEENAH BOYSBASKETBALL TEAMTHOUGHT THEY WEREJUST ONE GAME AWAYFROM THE STATETOURNAMENT... BUTAFTER THE WIAA,CANCELED THE RESTOF THE HIGH SCHOOLPLAYOFFS DUE TOCONCERNS OVER THECORONA VIRUS, THEIRSEASON A IS NOWDONE BEFORE THEYEVEN GOT THECHANCE...WHEN YOU LOSE THELAST GAME ITS ALOTEASIER, THAN WHATWE WENT THROUGHOVER THE LAST 24HOURS, I'D RATHERLOSE THE LAST GAMEAND HAVE THECLOSURE THAT WEJUST WEREN'T GOODENOUGH AND WE'REOUT HAVING THATCLOSURE IS BETTERTHAN THIS..LIKE DOZENS OFTEAMS ACROSS THESTATE, KAUKAUNA IS ASIMILAIR SPOT.

AFTERENJOYING THE THRILLOF UPSETTING THENUMBER ONE TEAM INTHE SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS... THEY'RE RUNIS OVER AS WELL..THE EMOTION OF THEJUBILATION OFWINNING AND THESUCCESS WE'VE BEENABLE TO ACHIEVE ANDAT THE SAME TIME,KNOWING THAT WE'RENOT ABLE TO PLAYANYMORE ISHURTFUL...THE CANCELATION OFTHE HIGH SCHOOLPLAYOFFS HAVE LEFTPLAYERS ANDCOACHES WITH ABUNCH OF, WHAT IFS...LIKE WHAT IF, WEPOSTPONE THETOURNAMENT, ORWHAT IF WE PLAY THEGAMES WITHOUTFANS, BUT THEYUNDERSTAND THEMOST IMPORTANTQUESTION, IS WHAT IFPEOPLE GET SICK...ITS PART OF HISTORY,WE KNOW THAT WE'REPART OF IT TOO, WE'REKIND OF TAKING IT TOWHAT IT GOES AND WEKNOW ITS THE RIGHTTHING TO DO TOPROTECT THECOMMUNITY ANDEVERYONE AROUNDTHE WORLD..WE DIDN'T KNOW IF ITWAS A POSSIBILITY TOPLAY IT AT A DIFFERENTVENUE THAN THE KOHLCENTER, JUSTUNFORTUNATE TO SEETHAT OUR COUNTRY ISAT A STANDSTILL...WHILE THIS YEARWON'T BRING THEEXCITEMENT OFWINNING ACHAMPIONSHIP, ORONE LAST CHANCEFOR COACHES TOCOMPETE WITH THEIRPLAYERS, IT DOESBRING A FRIENDLYREMINDER...AT THE END OF THEDAY, ATHLETICS ARESUPPOSED TO BEABOUT THEINTANGIBLE STUFF ANDI KNOW WE GETWRAPPED UP IN THEWINNING AND LOSING,IN THE GRAND SCHEMEOF THINGS, THATWON'T BE THE WORSTTHING OUR GUYS WILLHAVE TO DEAL WITHMOVING FORWARD..BUCKS STARGIANNISANTEOTKOUMPOTODAY PLEDGED 100