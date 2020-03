Gov orders all Wisconsin schools to close

EVERS SAYS ALL KTHROUGH 12SCHOOLS STATEWIDEWILL CLOSE,BEGINNING NEXTWEDNESDAY.THIS AFFECTS BOTHPUBLIC AND PRIVATESCHOOLS.SCHOOLS CANCHOOSE TO CLOSEEARLIER BUT MUSTDO SO BY MARCH18TH.ACCORDING TO THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE... AN ANTICIPATEDOPENING DAY IS APRIL6TH ..

BUT THAT ISSUBJECT TO CHANGE.NEARLY ONE MILLIONWISCONSIN CHILDRENIN GRADES KTHROUGH 12 WILL BEAFFECTED.ALSO NEW TODAY...LAWRENCEUNIVERSITY HASDECIDED TO MOVECLASSES TO WHATTHEY CALL DISTANCELEARNING.SPRING BREAK HASBEEN EXTENDED TOTWO WEEKS.A MAJORITY OFSTUDENTS WILL BEMOVING BACK HOME..AND USINGTECHNOLOGY FORCOURSES.SOME STUDENTSWILL BE ABLE TO STAYON CAMPUS.THE SPRING TERM ISSET TO BEGIN ONAPRIL 6TH...AND WILL GO FOR 9WEEKS.IN WISCONSINTHERE ARE NOW 18CONFIRMED, ACTIVECASES OFCORONAVIRUS.THAT'S COMPAREDTO SEVEN,YESTERDAY.6 CASES ARE IN FONDDU LAC COUNTY, 4 INDANE, 3 INSHEBOYGAN COUNTY,TWO IN MILWAUKEECOUNTY AND ONEEACH IN RACINE,WAUKESHA ANDPIERCE COUNTIES.AND A PERSON WHOWAS A CASE IN DANECOUNTY HASRECOVERED.HERE'S APROGRESSIONTIMELINE OF HOWTHIS HAS PLAYED OUTIN WISCONSIN.THE FIRST CASE WASCONFIRMED BACK ONFEBRUARY 5TH INDANE COUNTY.MONDAY -- A SECONDCASE WASCONFIRMED -- THATONE IN PIERCE.TUESDAY -- A THIRDCASE WASCONFIRMED -- THATONE ALSO IN DANECOUNTY.WEDNESDAY -- THREEADDITIONAL CASESWERE CONFIRMED.YESTERDAY TWOMORE.AND TODAY -- IT MORETHAN DOUBLED --BRINGING THE ACTIVECASES TO 18..

ONEHAS RECOVERED.PRESIDENT TRUMP