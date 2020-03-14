Global  

CPW: Mountain lion that attacked civilian, Larimer Co. deputy tested positive for rabies

CPW: Mountain lion that attacked civilian, Larimer Co. deputy tested positive for rabies

CPW: Mountain lion that attacked civilian, Larimer Co. deputy tested positive for rabies

The mountain lion that attacked a civilian and a Larimer County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday tested positive for rabies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife pathologist said Friday.

Mountain Lion Attack: Larimer County Deputy Describes Being Bitten [Video]Mountain Lion Attack: Larimer County Deputy Describes Being Bitten

The mountain lion that attacked two people tested positive for rabies.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:05Published

Larimer County update on mountain lion attack [Video]Larimer County update on mountain lion attack

A mountain lion that attacked a resident and a Larimer County Sheriff deputy Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife pathologist.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 28:12Published

