Burt Reynolds Net Worth: The Hollywood Legend's Financial Struggles

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s
Burt Reynolds was one of the most successful box office actors of the 20th Century.

From 1978 to 1982, he was number one on the list of highest-grossing movie stars.

He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, and racked up numerous other accolades, like the Florida State Drama Award.

But, for Reynolds, who died of a heart attack on September 6, 2018 at the age of 82, finances were a constant struggle.

