Burt Reynolds Net Worth: The Hollywood Legend's Financial Struggles

Burt Reynolds was one of the most successful box office actors of the 20th Century.

From 1978 to 1982, he was number one on the list of highest-grossing movie stars.

He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, and racked up numerous other accolades, like the Florida State Drama Award.

But, for Reynolds, who died of a heart attack on September 6, 2018 at the age of 82, finances were a constant struggle.