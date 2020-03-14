Continuing concerns over the coronavirus have people in the Tampa Bay area questioning their doctors' decision to not test them for the virus.

BC COVID19 Help🦠 RT @Fear_Not_Ever : @ShellenbergerMD @Google_Comms @Mike_Pence There was no exact launch date given. Google has 1700 engineers working on it… 7 hours ago

Alex Kruglov He even had a zinger about how Obama admin messed up the Obamacare website launch. Why lie? The admin did actual go… https://t.co/Yg98cAqdGp 7 hours ago

OnRede Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus Onrede https://t.co/db1xb887w2 https://t.co/SNsX7HQbbg 57 minutes ago