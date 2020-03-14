Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Asia-Pacific > Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

Some patients in Wuhan are slowly returning to their normal lives, while it could be months before the rest of the world can do the same.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus

Action came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases - including Malaysia - which...
Al Jazeera - Published

Asian nations launch entry bans, close schools to slow coronavirus

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) New Zealand, Cambodia and Taiwan were among the countries in the Asia Pacific...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indonesia

Indonesia Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures https://t.co/jpbNfZ6gf1 3 hours ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures Some patients in Wuhan are slowly returning to their normal… https://t.co/f7iyD230Lz 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures https://t.co/KjTje6LvcU 5 hours ago

nichomaingi

Nichodemus Mwania Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures https://t.co/yXPhn0l0A2 8 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures https://t.co/SBnTtoSagG 11 hours ago

Indonesia_forum

Indonesia Forum Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures - https://t.co/ES7pzlyS5k https://t.co/UUqPwn8HzM 12 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures https://t.co/8MzhA4cmFQ 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus [Video]

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus

Action came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases - including Malaysia - which reported 190 new infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Passengers entering Israel prepare for 14-day self-quarantine [Video]

Passengers entering Israel prepare for 14-day self-quarantine

With 42 confirmed cases of the virus, Israel has already taken some tough counter-measures, forcing visitors from many countries in Asia and Europe into home isolation. The virus has hit travel and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.