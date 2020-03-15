Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe.

The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and Ireland over the coronavirus outbreak.

Colette Luke has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to...
The Age - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday


Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jump

Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jumpSpain's government announced Saturday that it is locking down the country of 46 million as part of a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SBSIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSalvvyy

XXX RT @_YourTypicalGuy: “how are we going to tackle the coronavirus outbreak?” China: everyone is on lockdown Spain: we’re on lockdown too… 8 seconds ago

LeahST_99

Leah RT @jxeker: “how are we going to tackle the coronavirus outbreak?” china: everyone is on lockdown spain: we’re on lockdown too usa: trave… 1 minute ago

SalAlbaneseNYC

Sal Albanese @SquarePegDem @brigidbergin @NYCMayor As @Peggynoonannyc who I don’t often quote wrote today lose the phrase, “don’… https://t.co/rbnz2nZCL9 2 minutes ago

HumanlyAwkward

Wheels & Toys RT @Independent: Spain orders nationwide lockdown over coronavirus https://t.co/CpaJaS4eJf 2 minutes ago

patrickhhhhhh

Patrick Yang2024🧢HF RT @RampantRico: #coronavirus Italy: Complete lockdown Spain: National emergency Denmark: Lockdown US: Travel ban, schools shut, national… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown? [Video]

Coronavirus: What's it like travelling through Italy amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Journalist Michele Carlino guides us through a trip from Calabria to Lyon and finds the situation is worlds apart once we reach France.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:20Published
Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus [Video]

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Schools in France are closing down and large gatherings all over Europe have been canceled. But in Britain, the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak hasn't been quite as dramatic...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.