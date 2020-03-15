Global  

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Continue Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Even with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, St.

Patrick's Day's celebrators still flocked to the South Side on Saturday night, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day parade amid coronavirus concerns

Chicago announced Wednesday it’s canceling its annual St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns...
Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check...
St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled [Video]

Milwaukee&apos;s St. Patrick&apos;s Day Parade was supposed to be held today, but it was canceled over coronavirus concerns. However, the color green was present as some people still ventured..

One Local Pub stays positive to avoid March Sadness [Video]

With Coronavirus concerns sweeping the nation, many are being encouraged to stay inside. March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day plans are being put on hold which is impacting local businesses.

