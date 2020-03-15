Global  

Health secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Elderly people in the UK will be told to self-isolate "within the coming weeks" the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told British channel Sky News on Sunday.

Hancock was speaking as he addressed growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

