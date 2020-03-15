Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP

Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:48s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP

Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP

With Coronavirus Covid-19 infections rising in India, more state governments imposed restrictions within their jurisdictions.

More than 105 cases were reported from India till March 15, 2020.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at over 30.

Kerala was the second with more with 20 cases.

Uttar Pradesh came third with more than 10.

Out of the total cases, 17 are foreign nationals.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Assam followed the cue of governments like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala in placing restrictions on large public gatherings to prevent infection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Telecom operators in India warn people of coronavirus outbreak, share tips

Telecom operators in India have started to warn users of Covid-19 spread after more than three dozen...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajfben

john felix RT @samjawed65: The number of #COVID19 #Coronavirus cases in India cross 100. If India follows the same trajectory as Italy and Spain, it i… 10 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Coronavirus: India cases cross 100; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP https://t.co/a3y85pNuRY 28 minutes ago

Somya123474

Somya singh RT @realsankalpcha: Coronavirus Pandemic: Confirmed cases cross 100 in India| LIVE #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #COVIDー19 #N… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi [Video]

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.