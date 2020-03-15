Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP

With Coronavirus Covid-19 infections rising in India, more state governments imposed restrictions within their jurisdictions.

More than 105 cases were reported from India till March 15, 2020.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at over 30.

Kerala was the second with more with 20 cases.

Uttar Pradesh came third with more than 10.

Out of the total cases, 17 are foreign nationals.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Assam followed the cue of governments like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala in placing restrictions on large public gatherings to prevent infection.