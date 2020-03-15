Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:16s - Published Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST Whether you were for Team Edward or Team Jacob, we can all agree on these reasons why Bella Swan is the WORST. For this list, we’re taking a look at why the protagonist of “The Twilight Saga” has become one of the most loathed, yet somehow one of the most iconic, characters across popular media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST Whether you were for Team Edward or Team Jacob, we can all agree on these reasons why Bella Swan is the WORST. For this list, we’re taking a look at why the protagonist of “The Twilight Saga” has become one of the most loathed, yet somehow one of the most iconic, characters across popular media. Our countdown includes she’s a total klutz, she just gives up after Edward leaves, she purposely puts herself in danger, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Reasons Why The Hunt is Dividing EVERYONE



A theater divided. For this list, we’ll be looking at why critics and audiences seem to either love or hate the latest horror thriller from Blumhouse Productions. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:19 Published 3 days ago Top 10 Worst Things That Happened to Sandy Cheeks



It’s a good thing she’s the toughest critter in Bikini Bottom because these are the worst things that happened to Sandy Cheeks. For this list, we’ll be recounting some of the most unfortunate.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:50 Published 4 days ago