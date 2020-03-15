Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada is considering closing its borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation.

According to Reuters, it's hoped such measures would help combat a coronavirus outbreak there.

We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the table.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Interview, CTV Additionally, more nurses are needed in Canada to manage and control communicable diseases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.