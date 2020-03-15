How Trump's Mar-a-Lago Might Make History Again

Throughout his presidency, Mar-a-Lago has been President Donald Trump's refuge and sanctuary.

Now, Politico reports it could take place in history, but not for its architecture or White House connections.

Rather, it may be known as an international transfer point for the deadly 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

At least three people who visited Mar-a-Lago in the past 10 days have tested positive for the deadly virus.

They were spotted in photographs with the president and other club members.