WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much

President Trump: “You don’t have to buy so much.

Take it easy, just relax.” After taking with leaders from grocery companies earlier in the day, Sunday the president urged Americans not to hoard supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump said that stores are working around the clock to make sure “food and essentials are constantly available.”

