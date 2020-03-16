Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NYC Restaurants Moving To Delivery, Take-Out Only

NYC Restaurants Moving To Delivery, Take-Out Only

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
NYC Restaurants Moving To Delivery, Take-Out Only

NYC Restaurants Moving To Delivery, Take-Out Only

Mayor de Blasio announced Sunday night all New York City restaurants will become delivery and take-out only starting Tuesday, and nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aaronmichael_j

Arano Michale RT @SherazFarooqi_: After shutting down all schools, Bill de Blasio is now moving all NYC restaurants to take-out & delivery only. Movie th… 1 hour ago

upstatefederlst

Upstate Federalist Restaurants and bars moving to take out and delivery only. Do you hear me yet? https://t.co/Wze3VJEVZz 3 hours ago

SherazFarooqi_

Sheraz Farooqi After shutting down all schools, Bill de Blasio is now moving all NYC restaurants to take-out & delivery only. Movi… https://t.co/oqyoSWTV3F 3 hours ago

Ssstttmmmsss

SM @BNODesk They closed all bars. Restaurants moving to take out and delivery only. The nocturnal hot takes miss that… https://t.co/Lciagk8SUt 1 day ago

eg_linda

Linda eg @ECMcLaughlin Moving is a top psych stressor, doing it alone with kids is just plan off the charts. Hang in there,… https://t.co/SarEjVv1rl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.