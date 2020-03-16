Global  

Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries

Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries

Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries

President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.

President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

