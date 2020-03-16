Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day?

How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day?

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day?

How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day?

People are being advised to wash their hands often and sneeze or cough in their arms instead of their hands.

But how long do viruses live on surfaces we touch every single day?

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nagoor_nc

The other RT @rkhuria: 🔸Coronavirus has scared entire world - common man doesn’t know how long he will live 🔸Market is bleeding - lower level everyd… 11 seconds ago

LBCNews

LBC News For how long does #covidー19uk live on commonly touched surfaces? And is it safe to touch handrails and doorknobs? https://t.co/JDnONNe10m 8 minutes ago

rkhuria

RKHuria 🔸Coronavirus has scared entire world - common man doesn’t know how long he will live 🔸Market is bleeding - lower l… https://t.co/7viqV4lhZE 18 minutes ago

ljcastroc

Luis Javier Castro Coronavirus, Covid-19: How Long Does the Virus Live in Body? - Bloomberg https://t.co/LAYsnKU6l3 1 hour ago

Googleulv

Kristian Erik Munk RT @Afrihost: If you've ever wondered which surfaces need to be cleaned and how often. 😲😐 https://t.co/T5GNmghjBN https://t.co/yaVWvTYvTB 2 hours ago

SarahAlJarman

سارة أحمد الجرمن RT @TODAYshow: How long does coronavirus live on clothes? https://t.co/mhFHMDRvwb 4 hours ago

Afrihost

Afrihost If you've ever wondered which surfaces need to be cleaned and how often. 😲😐 https://t.co/T5GNmghjBN https://t.co/yaVWvTYvTB 4 hours ago

HazelEros

Eros Hazel Gloreen I How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces? Does bleach clean it off? Your cleaning questions answered /via… https://t.co/XVXxqVdqgf 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day [Video]

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:16Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.