Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

Apple has been hit with France’s largest-ever anti-competition fine of $1.2 billion.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple hit with record-breaking $1.2 billion antitrust fine in France

Apple has been hit with a record-breaking fine for antitrust practices. French competition authority...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.