NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will start at 4 p.m.

EST on Wednesday.

The memo confirming the schedule was sent to all NFL teams by the league on Sunday.

The NFL reportedly wanted to delay the free-agency dates, but the NFL Players’ Association would not approve the changes.

The players said that working on new deals does not require travel or face-to-face meetings.

The NFL's annual meeting, scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in Florida, was delayed due to the coronavirus.

NFL not delaying start of league year for virus

The NFL will not be delaying the start of its league year because of the coronavirus.
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Broncos give employees option to work from home; NFL cancels annual meeting

The coronavirus crisis will not keep the NFL from beginning its league year next week as scheduled.
Denver Post - Published


