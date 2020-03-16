Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled

SHOWS: AUSTRALIA (RECENT - MARCH 14-15, 2020) (INSTAGRAM/LEWISHAMILTON - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY INSTAGRAM/LEWISHAMILTON / NO ARCHIVE / NO RESALES) 1.

VARIOUS OF F1 DRIVER, LEWIS HAMILTON, GETTING READY TO GO SURFING 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) F1 DRIVER, LEWIS HAMILTON, SAYING: "It's been the weirdest day.

Who goes surfing at 10 p.m.

At night?

But to end what has been a real bummer of a day, I'm gonna surf." 3.

HAMILTON PADDLING OUT IN THE SURF 4.

HAMILTON AND OTHER SURFERS IN THE SURF 5.

HAMILTON CATCHING A WAVE 6.

VARIOUS OF HAMILTON SURFING 7.

VARIOUS OF HAMILTON COMING BACK TO BEACH 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) F1 DRIVER, LEWIS HAMILTON, SAYING: "The barrel, man.

That was really hard work." 9.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF HAMILTON SURFING 10.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF HAMILTON WALKING INTO THE SEA WITH SURFBOARD 11.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF HAMILTON WITH SURFBOARD STORY: With the Australian Grand Prix canned, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton decided to hit the waves Down Under instead.

On Monday (March 16), the racing star uploaded a video and pictures of himself surfing, at night no less, over the weekend on which the season-opener was meant to be held.

At one point in the video, Hamilton calls it a "real bummer of a day" before hitting the waves in a sort of consolation activity with the track off limits.

It was not immediately clear exactly which day he went surfing.

The Melbourne race was called off on Friday (March 13) just hours before the first practice session was due to begin.

Due to the coronavirus, Formula One has postponed the next three races and is hoping to start the season in Europe at the end of May, which would mean the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix also not going ahead as planned with Monaco uncertain.