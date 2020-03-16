Global  

Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19

Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19

Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19

Democratic presidential primaries in four states are set for Tuesday despite growing worries about the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted other states to postpone or consider delaying future voting and forced candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail.

Gavino Garay has more.

Primaries slated to go on, despite COVID-19

Despite growing worries about a coronavirus outbreak, the next Democratic presidential primaries are still set for this Tuesday.

Last week, state officials said the primaries in Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona would be held as planned, but new doubts surfaced on Sunday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended cancellation of gatherings of 50 or more over the next eight weeks.

The outbreak has forced candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, both in their late seventies, off the campaign trail.

Georgia and Louisiana already have postponed primaries due later in the calendar, and Sanders on Sunday questioned the wisdom of voting in two days.

The rapidly spreading virus has shut down schools, restaurants, sporting events and concerts.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will postpone its next session of oral arguments scheduled for later this month in an effort to combat the spread of the virus and protect the justices and the court's staff.

And back on Pennsylvania avenue, First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement that the annual Easter egg roll normally held on the White House lawn has been canceled.



