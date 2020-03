SNHD: 35 COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada, including 1 death now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published SNHD: 35 COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada, including 1 death The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died.

SNHD: 35 COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada, including 1 death DEATH FROM COVID -19 THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS THE PATIENT WAS A60- YEAR-OLD MAN WHO HAD BEENHOSPITALIZED AND HAD UNDERLYINGMEDICAL CONDITIONS.THE HEALTH DISTRICT IS NOWREPORTING A TOTAL OF 35 CASESIN CLARK COUNTY -- THATS UPFROM 26 CASES AT LAST COUNT.THE HEALTH DISTRICT ALSOANNOUNCED SOME CHANGES.THEY ARE SUSPENDING FOODHANDLER CARD SERVICES UNTIL MAYFIRST.ALSO - BIRTH AND DEATH RECORDSWILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ONLINE.ALSO WE'VE LEARNED ALL PUBLIC







