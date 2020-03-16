Gun Run Owensboro

Americans?

Are stocking up on guns?

In the latest panic induced by the virus.

Chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber joins us with how some are reacting to the virus by making sure they are locked and loaded.

"there has been an uptick in ammunition and gun sale?

Primarily due to the coronavirus."*door bel* so the doors keep openin?

And the phones keep ringing.

As stocks of ammunition grow lower box by box at frank miller and son's in owensboro.

Chris mille?a partner and owner in the store say?

Nine millimete?

Shotgun shell?and.

223 and.22?

Are the most popular caliber?

And are going fast.

Though not yet deplete?

The amm?and the guns that go with i?are a hot commodity at the sporting goods store.

As people continue to prepare for the lon?

Ter?around the tr?stat?

Andcross the country.

Frank miller and son's sporting goods also ad?

That it's taking them longer to get background checks processed through the at?

Because of the higher demand nationwide.

Eh 44news across the tr?stat?