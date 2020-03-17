Global  

Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants

Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants

Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants

Uber Eats announced they will be waiving delivery fees for 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the United States and Canada.

