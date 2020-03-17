'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks.

The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host and musical guest Dua Lipa.

'SNL' films in front of a live studio audience in New York City.

On Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all concert venues, movie theaters and nightclubs to shut down by Tuesday.

In shutting down, it joins several other late night shows that have already suspended their filming.

Game shows such as 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy' have also followed suit.

NBC has not yet made an official announcement concerning 'SNL.'