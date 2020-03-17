Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks.

The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host and musical guest Dua Lipa.

'SNL' films in front of a live studio audience in New York City.

On Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all concert venues, movie theaters and nightclubs to shut down by Tuesday.

In shutting down, it joins several other late night shows that have already suspended their filming.

Game shows such as 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy' have also followed suit.

NBC has not yet made an official announcement concerning 'SNL.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.