US begins clinical trials for novel Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News

US begins clinical trials for novel Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News

US begins clinical trials for novel Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News

The US has started trials for a vaccine against the contagious novel coronavirus or COVID 19.

A healthy volunteer in Seattle has received the first jab of the vaccine as part of clinical trials.

Even though scientists are fast-tracking research on a vaccine, it may take months for it to finally be an approved treatment.

