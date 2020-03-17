China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday (March 16), in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide. Edward Baran reports.

