Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the government needs to do more to support individual workers and families amidst the coronavirus coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses throughout the pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BertoltBrechts

King of the monkeys RT @class_bore: More clarity on the correct approach to #coronavirus from John McDonnell than you’ll hear from any government minister. He’… 1 day ago

class_bore

Nick Hider More clarity on the correct approach to #coronavirus from John McDonnell than you’ll hear from any government minis… https://t.co/3LFJepoKmw 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

25 dead after catastrophic bus crash in south-west India [Video]

25 dead after catastrophic bus crash in south-west India

25 people died after a passenger bus fell into a well after colliding with an autorickshaw in southwest India on January 28. The Maharashtra state transport bus was driving on the Malegaon-Deola..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.