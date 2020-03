Delaware County Students Preparing To Continue School Year At Home Due To Coronavirus 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:05s - Published Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware County Students Preparing To Continue School Year At Home Due To Coronavirus AND IN DELAWARE COUNT SOYSTUDENT ARE GETTING RED TOYCONTINUE THEIR SCHOOL YEAR ATHOME, THAT MEANS PICKING UPWAS THEY NEED.JOE HOLDEN JOINS US LIVE FROMTHE HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP SCHOOLDISTRICT, JOE.REPORTER: UKEE, STUDENTSARE EXPECT TO BEGIN REVIEW ANDINSTRUCTIONS FROM HOME ONTHURSDAY.NOW MESS OF THE STUDENTS WESORT OF RAN INTO KEEPING THATSOCIAL DISTANCING, TELL METHEY ARE FOR.THIS IS UNUSUAL TERRITORY FORTHEM JUST LIKE IT IS FOR USAND PARENTS EXPRESSED SOMEGENERAL FRUSTRATION UNLIKEWINTER BREAK OR EVEN SUMMERBREAK WITH THIS NEW NORMAL,THERE IS NO TELLING WHENSCHOOL WILL BE BACK INOBSESSION "EYEWITNESS NEWS"OUTSIDE HAVERFORD MIDDLESCHOOL EARLIER THIS TUESDAY.STUDENTS CAME BY ONE LAST TIMEOVER THIS BREAK FROM CLASS TOGET ELECTRONICS AND ANYTHINGELSE THEY MAY HAVE LEFT BEHINDAT SCHOOL.NINTH GRADER STOPPED AT THEHIGH SCHOOL FOR HER RUNNINGSHOES.EVERYBODY APPEARED TO BEMINDFUL OF THAT SOCIALDISTANCING, ENTERING ANDEXITING THE BUILDING, LIMITINGINTERACTION WITH PEOPLE.WE KEPT OUR DISTANCE.WE EXPECT TO THE ELLIOTTFAMILY ABOUT THEIR NEWROUTINE.THE KIDS ARE BORED, YEAH.THANKFULLY IT HAS BEEN NICEWEATHER EXCEPT FOR TODAY SOTHEY CAN GET OUTSIDE PLAY WITHTHEIR FRIEND IN THENEIGHBORHOOD IN SAFEDISTANCES.OTHERWISE WE HAVE MISSED OURACTIVITIES, OUR SPORTS, OUREVENTS, YOU KNOW, JUSTSCHOOLWORK.SPECIAL EVENTS, TRIPS.WE HAD TOCONTACT HE WILL TRIPSWE HAD PLAN.NERVE BUS SPRING BREAK COMINGUP.SO GOING INTO THE SUMMER, HOWWILL THAT BE MY OLDESTDAUGHTER IS A JUNIOR.SHE HAS PROM COMING UP.IS THAT GOING TO BE DELAYED ORCANCELLED.REPORTER: AS FOR ACTUALSCHOOLWORK THE LESSONS, MOSTHAVE IT WILL BE REVIEW I'MTOLD GOING OVER THINGS THATTHE STUDENT HAVE ALREADYLEARNED.AGAIN THAT STARTS IN THEHAVERFORD SCHOOL ADVERTISETRICK ON THURSDAY.I'M BACK AT 5:00 WITHER MONTHON THIS NEW ADJUSTMENT.





