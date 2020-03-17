Global  

Eminem Shuts Down Rumors Of A New Album Called 'Marshall Law'

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe, the phrase “Marshall Law” started trending on Twitter early Monday (March 16) and some people actually believed that meant a new Eminem album was on its way.

