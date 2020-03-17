Global  

Entertainers Host Virtual Concerts During Coronavirus-Imposed Social Distancing Many musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing.

On Monday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin invited fans to tune in to the band's official Instagram for a free performance.

Chris Martin, via Instagram Chris Martin, via Instagram John Legend was inspired by Martin and decided to stream his own virtual performance.

John Legend, via Twitter John Legend, via Twitter David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster announced that they would try to host daily performances.

Katharine McPhee Foster, via Instagram Katharine McPhee Foster, via Instagram The Center for Disease Control has urged the cancellation of large events and mass gatherings like conferences, festivals, concerts and sporting events.

