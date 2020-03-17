4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19 That brings the total number of known NBA players diagnosed with the coronavirus up to seven.

The other confirmed positives in the league are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.

The Nets had not recently played against either of those teams, making it unclear if these new cases are linked through the NBA.

The Nets did not announce the names of the players who tested positive, but did disclose that only one of the players was exhibiting symptoms. They also reassured fans that all players and members of the Nets’ traveling team have been required to self-isolate and monitor their health.

Brooklyn Nets, via statement The Nets are currently working to notify anyone who was recently in contact with the players who tested positive, including recent opponents.