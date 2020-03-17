Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19 That brings the total number of known NBA players diagnosed with the coronavirus up to seven.

The other confirmed positives in the league are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.

The Nets had not recently played against either of those teams, making it unclear if these new cases are linked through the NBA.

The Nets did not announce the names of the players who tested positive, but did disclose that only one of the players was exhibiting symptoms. They also reassured fans that all players and members of the Nets’ traveling team have been required to self-isolate and monitor their health.

Brooklyn Nets, via statement The Nets are currently working to notify anyone who was recently in contact with the players who tested positive, including recent opponents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spicynoodlesusa

Dad Kevin Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/GMGGUlHALd 2 hours ago

ilhurvitz

ida lee hurvitz RT @WSJ: Senators vow speedy action on a stimulus plan that includes sending checks to Americans, the U.S. travel industry asks for a bailo… 3 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/WHZoGdoqnB 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.