4 Brooklyn Nets Players
Test Positive for COVID-19 That brings the total number of
known NBA players diagnosed
with the coronavirus up to seven.
The other confirmed positives in the league
are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the
Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.
The Nets had not recently played against either of those teams, making it unclear if these new cases are linked through the NBA.
The Nets did not announce the names of the players
who tested positive, but did disclose that only one
of the players was exhibiting symptoms. They also reassured fans that all players and
members of the Nets’ traveling team have been
required to self-isolate and monitor their health.
Brooklyn Nets,
via statement The Nets are currently working to notify anyone
who was recently in contact with the players
who tested positive, including recent opponents.