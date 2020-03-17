Olympics Still Happening Despite Coronavirus 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published Olympics Still Happening Despite Coronavirus IOC official Tom Coates also told The Sydney Morning Herald there is no deadline to cancel the games. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ebad Saleh The Olympic flame has landed in Japan for #Tokyo2020. Is olympics still happening despite #COVID19 and all experts… https://t.co/r4pKUt2YsH 3 days ago UCB News Team Amid growing concern about the Tokyo games, the @Olympics president insists safeguarding health & safety of athlete… https://t.co/b9u9ftBNWM 4 days ago Miss62 Olympics Still Happening Despite Coronavirus https://t.co/f6xCxpCluP via @newsy 5 days ago Ronale McKenzie Olympics Still Happening Despite Coronavirus https://t.co/F7Useh9SVu #SmartNews 5 days ago