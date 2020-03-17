Global  

Parents, child cares prepare for shutdown due to coronavirus

Because of the spread of coronavirus and fears about it, child care centers in Kentucky are shutting down by the end of Friday under orders from Gov.

Andy Beshear.

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine said he plans to close day cares soon, and there&apos;s no decision yet in Indiana.

While parents scramble to make plans, child-care workers workers say the struggle could lead to important change in the system.

