St. Pat's day cele moving forward

York.

Welcome back-- despite all of our local bars and restaurants being closed... some are still celebrating with irish take-out specials.

News channel 2's brent kearney is live on varick street with more on how people and business owners are coping.

Well kristen and jason it was su is live on varick street with more on how people and business owners are coping.

Well kristen and jason it was supposed to be e the brewery district's busiest day.

But va"its always alot of people enjoying themselves and its just so different it really is a ghost town."

What was once the heart of utica's st patricks day celebrations now in silence.

"the fact that its a holy day and no one is here sends some alerts to any of us so we are sorry about that.

We pray for the people and that this virus will end soon."

But the celebrations are continuing on.

Irish hotspots sucuch as swifty's, five points publick house and the celtic harp all offering st patricks day takeout on.

Irish hotspots such as swifty's, five points publick house and the celtic harp all offering st patricicks day takeout specials.

A new norm for the local offering st patrtrickl then we e ials.

A new norm for the local industry.

"going forward we will have spspecials everyday of items th are very popular here.

And plus we will have to adopt to the times."

"hopefully this will pass relatively quickly.

Until then we will bebe availbale as long as their is a markrkssary.

Its doing what needs to be done, sure its a very different t take for all of us.

But i think we're going to get through it just fine."

The utica chamber of commerc a very different take f all of us.

But i think we're going to get through it just fine."

The utica chamber of commerce posting a all of the restarunts in