Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parents feeling the pressure as schools roll out virtual learning

Parents feeling the pressure as schools roll out virtual learning

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Parents feeling the pressure as schools roll out virtual learning

Parents feeling the pressure as schools roll out virtual learning

With statewide school closures keeping more than a million students out of class, some Arizona schools and districts are rolling out online learning options.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

State school officials urge districts to go virtual during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

State school officials urge districts to go virtual during coronavirus pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said there shouldn't be any school sending work home with a student, without any communication or contact with teachers or school staff.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:41Published
Boone County schools suspend in-person classes starting Monday [Video]

Boone County schools suspend in-person classes starting Monday

Students will be required to come to school March 12 to receive instructions on how non-traditional learning will work for the next few weeks.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.