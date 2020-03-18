Global  

Workers Across Industries Struggling To Survive During Shelter-In-Place

Workers Across Industries Struggling To Survive During Shelter-In-Place

Workers Across Industries Struggling To Survive During Shelter-In-Place

Local governments are doing what they can to help people who are out of work during the Bay Area shelter-in-place.

That relief can't come soon enough for thousands of workers, especially in the service industry.

Betty Yu reports.

(3-17-2020)

