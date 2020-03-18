Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:57s - Published Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news #StaySafeStayHome

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: Army jawan in Leh tests positive, say sources A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on...

Mid-Day - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this je suis azadi RT @dailystarnews: A 34-year-old soldier posted in the Himalayan mountains of Leh in Ladakh tested positive for #coronavirus #coronavirusi… 1 hour ago The Daily Star A 34-year-old soldier posted in the Himalayan mountains of Leh in Ladakh tested positive for #coronavirus… https://t.co/Z0B7hUf6Z9 2 hours ago News Karnataka COVID-19: First case in Army, soldier posted in Leh-Ladakh tested positive https://t.co/tHpyVTCXLH #news #headlines https://t.co/Qe589m9L34 4 hours ago