Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news #StaySafeStayHome

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Army jawan in Leh tests positive, say sources

A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

samyagdrsti

je suis azadi RT @dailystarnews: A 34-year-old soldier posted in the Himalayan mountains of Leh in Ladakh tested positive for #coronavirus #coronavirusi… 1 hour ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star A 34-year-old soldier posted in the Himalayan mountains of Leh in Ladakh tested positive for #coronavirus… https://t.co/Z0B7hUf6Z9 2 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka COVID-19: First case in Army, soldier posted in Leh-Ladakh tested positive https://t.co/tHpyVTCXLH #news #headlines https://t.co/Qe589m9L34 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help [Video]

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help

Have a question? Call our coronavirus hotline at 303-832-0676 and we'll do our best to track down an answer.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:37Published
Colorado COVID-19 tests prioritized for most at-risk & health care workers; state launches new tracking site [Video]

Colorado COVID-19 tests prioritized for most at-risk & health care workers; state launches new tracking site

Though Colorado is hoping it can expand its testing capacity for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming days, only people who are at risk of the most severe infections by the virus are being..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.