Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Glastonbury Festival > Glastonbury cancelled

Glastonbury cancelled

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Glastonbury cancelled
Glastonbury has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Glastonbury 2020 Is Cancelled

"This is now our only viable option..." *Glastonbury Festival* has been cancelled, it is...
Clash - Published Also reported by •MashableBillboard.comReutersBrighton and Hove News


Here's The Full Line Up For Glastonbury Festival 2020

Here's The Full Line Up For Glastonbury Festival 2020It's a packed bill... The full line up for this summer's *Glastonbury Festival* has been...
Clash - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hig_aiden

H. Junney RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 5 seconds ago

MacSmartOjiludu

I just Monica Lewinskied on a ... Since Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled and we are all in quarantine, let's cool off with this. https://t.co/xgeXIAP1uG 31 seconds ago

TheScotsman

The Scotsman #coronavirus in Scotland latest: The SQA have released a statement on the 2020 exam timetable after the First Minis… https://t.co/iBYSv7br32 38 seconds ago

Drellipops

Drelli RT @skinoverbone: Glastonbury cancelled? Why not replicate Glasto at home? Watch a Coldplay concert at the same time as listening to Jo Whi… 40 seconds ago

marialu411

MaríaLu RT @GBThaTTer72: @liamgallagher @Robert_H_Lewis Glastonbury been cancelled li li 43 seconds ago

spiderlilies124

Carmen ♠️ RT @howyougettheguy: woke up to the news that glastonbury is cancelled... https://t.co/SQ0gz9PZWB 48 seconds ago

white_mone

Royal Crown Esther RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 51 seconds ago

SweetSweetKiwi

Robert Cody RT @TheFestiveOwl: Arguably the world’s biggest festival — Glastonbury’s 50th Anniversary has been cancelled this June. https://t.co/BW3zyP… 52 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.