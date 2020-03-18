H. Junney RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 5 seconds ago

I just Monica Lewinskied on a ... Since Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled and we are all in quarantine, let's cool off with this. https://t.co/xgeXIAP1uG 31 seconds ago

The Scotsman #coronavirus in Scotland latest: The SQA have released a statement on the 2020 exam timetable after the First Minis… https://t.co/iBYSv7br32 38 seconds ago

Drelli RT @skinoverbone: Glastonbury cancelled? Why not replicate Glasto at home? Watch a Coldplay concert at the same time as listening to Jo Whi… 40 seconds ago

MaríaLu RT @GBThaTTer72: @liamgallagher @Robert_H_Lewis Glastonbury been cancelled li li 43 seconds ago

Carmen ♠️ RT @howyougettheguy: woke up to the news that glastonbury is cancelled... https://t.co/SQ0gz9PZWB 48 seconds ago

Royal Crown Esther RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 51 seconds ago