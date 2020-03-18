New information on how the COVID-19 spreads

WORLD — The coronavirus has officially taken over the world and information about how the virus works, spreads and affects humans seems to be changing by the minute.

Here is what we know so far.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the coronavirus spreads when a healthy individual breathes in respiratory droplets that are expelled by infected individuals.

Research by American health officials and experts published in medRxiv shows that the novel coronavirus can survive in air particles for three hours.

It was also detectable on copper surfaces for up to four hours, on cardboard surfaces for up to 24 hours and on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to two to three days.

An individual carrying the virus can infect around two to three other people, making it more contagious than the flu.

However, coronavirus spreads less easily than measles and tuberculosis.

Early symptoms include a fever, a dry cough and difficulty breathing.

Recovery takes about two weeks.

People carrying the virus seem to be the most contagious a few days before showing symptoms. Older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of experiencing more severe symptoms of the virus.